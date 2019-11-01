Piper Jaffray Companies Trims Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Target Price to $70.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.25.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $30.08 on Monday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $43.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.13 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 430.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.