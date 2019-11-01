Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Associated Banc Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ASB. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $19.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ASB stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,506. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $40,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,972 shares of company stock worth $234,632. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

