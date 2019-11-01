PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. PlatinumBAR has a total market cap of $29,638.00 and $373.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io.

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

