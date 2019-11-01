Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PLUS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 711.20 ($9.29).

Shares of LON:PLUS remained flat at $GBX 800 ($10.45) during midday trading on Tuesday. 745,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 778.08 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 651.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Plus500 has a 12-month low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,668 ($21.80).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

