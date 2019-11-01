PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 74,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 20,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $158.00 price objective on PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

NYSE PNC traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 49,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,716. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $65.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.38 per share, for a total transaction of $124,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,781 shares in the company, valued at $470,280.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

