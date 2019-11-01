Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Given New $112.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Polaris Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $98.65 on Monday. Polaris Industries has a 52 week low of $70.27 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,703,000 after acquiring an additional 189,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,159,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,286,000 after buying an additional 49,948 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,192,000 after buying an additional 32,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,545,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 18,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

