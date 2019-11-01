PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Short Interest Down 15.0% in October

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PQ Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Nomura set a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PQ Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PQ Group by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PQ Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PQG opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.75. PQ Group has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.54 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 4.77%. PQ Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

