PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.07-$5.12 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.06 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.94. 617,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.80. PRA Health Sciences has a 1-year low of $82.12 and a 1-year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $780.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.