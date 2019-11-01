Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.76-2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $947-957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.18 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.07.

NYSE PBH opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.17 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

