Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.63.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,871. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $77.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

