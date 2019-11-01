Price Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,472 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,270,000 after purchasing an additional 65,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105,241 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 455,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,719,000 after purchasing an additional 58,475 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.38.

NYSE:MLM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,731. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $275.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.47 and a 200-day moving average of $238.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

