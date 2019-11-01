Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. Middlesex Water comprises about 0.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Price Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Middlesex Water as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSEX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

