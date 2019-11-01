Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.86. 866,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,808. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $144.27 and a 1-year high of $216.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total transaction of $856,130.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,747.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,769 shares of company stock worth $2,120,750. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

