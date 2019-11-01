Price Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,148 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 351,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.58. 1,330,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,667. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $120.71. The company has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.