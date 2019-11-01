Price Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.30 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,371 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,960,000 after buying an additional 2,105,235 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,681,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,230,000 after buying an additional 1,265,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,097,000 after buying an additional 1,323,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.15. The company had a trading volume of 182,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $109.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

