Private Ocean LLC Has $34.94 Million Stock Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF comprises 9.1% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Private Ocean LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $34,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 81,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,848. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.87. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $30.05.

