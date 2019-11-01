Private Ocean LLC Has $50,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $567.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.49.

In other BlackRock news, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.69 on Friday, reaching $468.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $72.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $487.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

