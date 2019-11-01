Private Ocean LLC Increases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 346.0% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.99. The company had a trading volume of 390,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,738. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

