Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,378.9% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,928. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $52.75 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

