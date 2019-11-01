Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.7% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,976,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,548,000 after purchasing an additional 61,503 shares during the period. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,020,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,816,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.01. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $67.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

