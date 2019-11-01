Private Ocean LLC Sells 8,983 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $31.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $28.50 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

WY traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $29.93. 1,648,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,399. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

