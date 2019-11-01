Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) Trading 6.2% Higher

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)’s stock price traded up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64, 1,649,791 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,096,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

The stock has a market cap of $453.03 million, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The business had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 130,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $563,860.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lte Partners, Llc acquired 43,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $201,062.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 677,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,406 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,171,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,151,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 980,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

