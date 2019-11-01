Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Increased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,297,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 405,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,748,000 after purchasing an additional 309,447 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 539,145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,832,000 after purchasing an additional 256,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,991,000 after acquiring an additional 240,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,931,000 after acquiring an additional 213,585 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 987 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $115,508.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 553 shares in the company, valued at $64,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total value of $2,334,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,107,577.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,544 shares of company stock worth $8,861,107 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $115.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. Proofpoint Inc has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, October 25th. FBN Securities set a $140.00 target price on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Proofpoint from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.