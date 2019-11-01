ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Trading Up 11%

ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) shares traded up 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.55, 289,049 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 214,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ProQR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market cap of $340.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.15.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $740,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

