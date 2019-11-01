Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSM. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.90 ($13.84) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €17.86 ($20.76).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €13.24 ($15.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.48. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €10.66 ($12.40) and a 52 week high of €21.41 ($24.90). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

About Prosiebensat 1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

