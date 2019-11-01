Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,859. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $332.44 million, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.72.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. The firm had revenue of ($8.19) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $95,509.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.