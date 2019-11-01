ProVen VCT (LON:PVN) Shares Down 10.1%

ProVen VCT plc (LON:PVN)’s share price was down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 73 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 73 ($0.95), approximately 9,767 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 229% from the average daily volume of 2,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.20 ($1.06).

The stock has a market cap of $110.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 69.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 57.16.

About ProVen VCT (LON:PVN)

ProVen VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in expansion and management buyouts. It does invest in startups. It seeks to invest in non-qualifying investments including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt related securities in growth companies and non-qualifying venture capital investments.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for ProVen VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.