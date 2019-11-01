PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PTC by 7.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 8.5% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in PTC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 19,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $54,356.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,693 shares of company stock valued at $113,084 over the last three months. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $66.91 on Friday. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $102.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.53 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. PTC had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. PTC’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

