PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.83. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.03 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.