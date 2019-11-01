Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.99. 2,087,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.30. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $35,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,551 shares of company stock valued at $457,737. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

