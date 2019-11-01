PVH (NYSE:PVH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a $117.00 price target on PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 price objective on PVH and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PVH from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PVH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.15.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $87.16 on Monday. PVH has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Henry Nasella purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, for a total transaction of $502,312.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emanuel Chirico purchased 133,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PVH by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,715 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in PVH by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 22,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

