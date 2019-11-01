Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Issued By KeyCorp

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yum! Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

YUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $99.65. 2,933,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,216. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $85.81 and a 52 week high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,945.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $134,907,000 after buying an additional 1,210,900 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,505,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,623,000 after buying an additional 1,024,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,449,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,595,169,000 after buying an additional 452,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,439,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,011,000 after buying an additional 439,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg Creed sold 11,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,331,715.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,717.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

