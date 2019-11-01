Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HEXO in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst B. Hundley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for HEXO’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HEXO. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital lowered HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital lowered HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

HEXO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. 2,998,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,432. HEXO has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the 2nd quarter worth $35,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HEXO by 6,132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HEXO by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 336,897 shares during the last quarter.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

