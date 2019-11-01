Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.97 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. 406,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,838. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, VP Joseph Ketter sold 4,500 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $350,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $797,457.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Weller sold 922 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $66,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,361 shares in the company, valued at $746,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,723,984. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 55.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,017,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,508 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after purchasing an additional 488,656 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 76.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,947,000 after purchasing an additional 467,447 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 44.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 379,095 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 34.4% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 838,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after purchasing an additional 214,636 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

