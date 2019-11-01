Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Trustmark Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trustmark in a report issued on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.63%.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,349,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,112,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,016,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,571,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,432 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

