Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Boeing Co Lifted by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BA)

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boeing in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now anticipates that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.28. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $7.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.97.

Shares of BA stock opened at $339.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $196.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a one year low of $292.47 and a one year high of $446.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BA. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

