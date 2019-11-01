Q4 2019 Earnings Estimate for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issued By DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNX. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognex from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,207. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 2.08. Cognex has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Ann Macdonald sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,232,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,000. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cognex by 1,081.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cognex by 173.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 622.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Cognex by 77.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

