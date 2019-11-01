Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Issued By KeyCorp

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Dana in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dana from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of DAN traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,697. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.22. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 345.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 357.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

