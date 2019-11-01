Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QRVO. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.48.

Shares of QRVO traded up $16.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,623. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $97.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $34,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at $330,101.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,633 shares of company stock worth $2,354,776. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,553,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Qorvo by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 197,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Qorvo by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

