Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Upgraded to Hold at Cfra

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was upgraded by Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

QRVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.48.

Shares of QRVO traded up $16.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.22. 8,883,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,371,623. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $97.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total value of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,808.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $34,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,022.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,633 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,776 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

