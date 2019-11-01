Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in H & R Block by 83.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in H & R Block during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in H & R Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H & R Block by 10,754.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. H & R Block Inc has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.03. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 305.29%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of H & R Block from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.