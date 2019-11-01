Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes $29,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 65.2% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,917,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $4,324,000.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised QTS Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

QTS opened at $53.59 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.58). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director Wayne M. Rehberger purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.50 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,593. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.