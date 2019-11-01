Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of QLYS opened at $85.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71 and a beta of 1.40. Qualys has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $579,270.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,583 shares in the company, valued at $14,405,653.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,965. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 22.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

