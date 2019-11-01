Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Up 8.6% This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.74 million and approximately $440,972.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009721 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00023700 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.90 or 0.01971684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000605 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 69,487,474 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

