Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 1,389 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Omnicell by 2,876.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Omnicell by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Omnicell by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Sidoti set a $82.00 target price on shares of Omnicell and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $97,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,451.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $91,416.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,021,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,979 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

