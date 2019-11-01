Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 479 Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,406,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,130,000 after purchasing an additional 275,773 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in AON by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,502,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,868,000 after acquiring an additional 531,216 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AON by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,896,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AON by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,333,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AON by 21.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,868,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,671,000 after buying an additional 332,400 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.06. 22,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,584. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $198.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 51.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $190.00 target price on shares of AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Behets Robert 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

