Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $84,000 in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 7,315.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in ORIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 500.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 156,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after acquiring an additional 130,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 89.8% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 61,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. ORIX Co. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

