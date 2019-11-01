Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Msci by 32.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Shares of MSCI opened at $234.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day moving average is $228.50. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Msci’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

