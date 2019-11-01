Rate3 Hits Market Capitalization of $941,076.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, Ethfinex, Coinrail and Bibox. Rate3 has a total market cap of $941,076.00 and approximately $124,013.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rate3 has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.45 or 0.05851336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000401 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001026 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015011 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDEX, Bibox, Coinrail, HADAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, DEx.top, Hotbit, DDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

