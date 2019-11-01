Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 1,021 Shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,990,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,960 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,471,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,147 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,205,000 after acquiring an additional 606,346 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,210,000 after acquiring an additional 754,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,467,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after acquiring an additional 177,981 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average is $13.77. Hostess Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $241.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $13,474,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hostess Brands from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

